Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hess by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 18.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Hess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hess by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Hess by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

HES traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $69.89. 55,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,836. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.39.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.56.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

