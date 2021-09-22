Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz comprises 2.6% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 38.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 60,478 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 138,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,412 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 11.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,108. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

