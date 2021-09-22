HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 41,705 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLE. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth $10,556,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 830.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 165,514 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 69.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $16.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

