HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the first quarter worth $2,127,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 111.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 11.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 260,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 93.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $79.31 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on PETS. TheStreet lowered PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti lowered PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

