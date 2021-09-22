HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 609 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the first quarter worth $37,037,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avient by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Avient by 39.5% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,256,000 after purchasing an additional 396,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Avient by 29.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 161,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avient by 16.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,874,000 after purchasing an additional 160,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

AVNT opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.