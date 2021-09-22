HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,578,000 after buying an additional 204,729 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after buying an additional 731,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,487,000 after buying an additional 261,167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after buying an additional 572,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air stock opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.71. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.