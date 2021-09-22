HighTower Advisors LLC Has $664,000 Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,964,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 379,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,317,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after buying an additional 150,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after buying an additional 52,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NESR opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $234.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NESR shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

