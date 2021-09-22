HighTower Advisors LLC Has $714,000 Stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 506.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,325 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.01.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FINV shares. Citigroup downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Rowe started coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.87.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

