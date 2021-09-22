HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,692 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $2,896,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,015 shares of company stock valued at $25,085,786 in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXG opened at $160.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.16 and a 200-day moving average of $176.13. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.48 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

