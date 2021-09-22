HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,857 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 86,044 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIX. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $74,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $233,000.

NYSE HIX opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

