Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Update

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,920,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 12,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days. Approximately 18.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLMN. William Blair began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.33. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

