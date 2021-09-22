Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,048 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.53.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $127.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of -126.55 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.48 and a 1 year high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

