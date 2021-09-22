Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 7,170,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,500. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $19,274,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $121,538,000. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIMS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. 13,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,098. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of -0.13. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

