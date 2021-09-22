Hive (HIVE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $240.89 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Hive has a total market cap of $240.89 million and approximately $18.64 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hive has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000225 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001443 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 403,727,827 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.