HoDooi Hits Market Cap of $8.24 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and $198,005.00 worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HoDooi has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00072343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00114842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00170886 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.63 or 0.06953162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,269.53 or 0.99899318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.67 or 0.00788829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002637 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.