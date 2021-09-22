Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) is Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the quarter. Hologic comprises approximately 2.3% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,769. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.92. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.