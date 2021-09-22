Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report released on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.80 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

HOPE opened at $13.34 on Monday. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

