Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock Holdings Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 382,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,316,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HMN stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.