Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.26

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.26 and last traded at $90.57, with a volume of 259988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $25,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

