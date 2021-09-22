Howard Lerman Sells 26,134 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $320,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Yext stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,915. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.