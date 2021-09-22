HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 470.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 470.36 ($6.15).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSBA. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 2nd. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 375.02 ($4.90) on Friday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £76.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 393.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 419.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 42,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.