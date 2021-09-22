Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Short Interest Update

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCII. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 11.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 161,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

