Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.940-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.39.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.60. 7,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -655.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

