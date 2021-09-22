Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,028,937 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 795,099 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Huntington Bancshares worth $28,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

