Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Trading Down 8%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $8.18. 48,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,074,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUT. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.76.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $366,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $1,410,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

