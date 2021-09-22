Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $1,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,272,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,244,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at $8,083,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,625 over the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

