i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 73.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 122,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,192. The company has a market capitalization of $779.76 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

