IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS IBIBF remained flat at $$8.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. IBI Group has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $9.25.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

