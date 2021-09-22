IDEX Trading Down 32.2% Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, IDEX has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. One IDEX coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $208.81 million and $54.56 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00055722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00127639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012770 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00046197 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,502,593 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

