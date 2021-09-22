IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,496 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 74,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $33,316,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $666.87 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.21 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $677.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

