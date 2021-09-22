Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $504.72

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 504.72 ($6.59) and traded as high as GBX 532 ($6.95). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 528 ($6.90), with a volume of 281,451 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 504.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 475.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Impax Environmental Markets’s payout ratio is currently 0.02%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Eastment bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 514 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of £10,280 ($13,430.89).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

