indie Semiconductor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 78,460 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,031% compared to the average daily volume of 2,506 call options.

INDI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $2,912,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INDI stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.64. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.