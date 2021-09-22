Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.90

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 2924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

