Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Shares Down 10.8%

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF)’s share price traded down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.01. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00.

Information Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IRMTF)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

