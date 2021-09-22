Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at about $40,016,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 24.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at about $4,780,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 853,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,706,000 after purchasing an additional 50,325 shares during the period. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 34.6% in the first quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMKTA traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.15. The company had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,150. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

