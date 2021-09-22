Ink Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Ink has a market cap of $390,548.33 and approximately $140.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Ink coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00072160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00171625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00114182 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.40 or 0.07009439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,197.57 or 0.99917864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $343.15 or 0.00793732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars.

