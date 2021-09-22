InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INNV. Barclays upgraded InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. InnovAge has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in InnovAge by 144.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in InnovAge during the second quarter worth $31,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in InnovAge by 11.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

