Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) Shares Down 1.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP)’s share price fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XDAP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $643,000.

