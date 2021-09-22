Inscape (TSE:INQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.00 and traded as high as C$1.06. Inscape shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 13,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$15.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96.

Inscape

Inscape (TSE:INQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inscape Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

