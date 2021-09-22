Insider Buying: CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Buys 11,965 Shares of Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Avraham Shemesh bought 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $91,651.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Avraham Shemesh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Avraham Shemesh bought 31,700 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $231,727.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Avraham Shemesh purchased 89,338 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,233,450.00.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.71. 49,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,490. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $180.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

