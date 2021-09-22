Insider Buying: Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) insider Ivan Schofield acquired 10,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,009.41).

BOWL stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 245 ($3.20). 528,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,362. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 237.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 238.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.04 million and a PE ratio of -17.13. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 284 ($3.71).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

