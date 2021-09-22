Insider Selling: Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) President Sells 110,126 Shares of Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,755,408.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mick Hollison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudera alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Mick Hollison sold 31,757 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $501,125.46.

Shares of CLDR opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudera by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 231,263 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 996,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 176,034 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 866.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,330,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,057 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.