Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells 7,252 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total value of $1,845,343.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total transaction of $1,159,110.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Shawn Henry sold 7,682 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,031,120.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52.

CRWD stock traded up $5.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.86. 2,362,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.67 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,682,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after purchasing an additional 552,456 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

