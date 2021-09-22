Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,213,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,015,674,000 after acquiring an additional 84,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $691,992,000 after acquiring an additional 138,304 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,303,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $525,218,000 after acquiring an additional 318,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

