Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darcy G. Mott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $442,080.00.

Shares of HQY opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,114.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

