Insider Selling: Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) VP Sells 2,359 Shares of Stock

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE NWN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.24. 78,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,786. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 881.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

