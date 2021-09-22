Insider Selling: The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Christian Arntsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $49,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of SCX opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.23.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.
The L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the manufacture of industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw and reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.
See Also: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for The L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.