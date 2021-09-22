Insider Selling: The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Christian Arntsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $49,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCX opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 2.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 510,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the manufacture of industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw and reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

