Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.78 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $9.78 million and approximately $819.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,303,909 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

