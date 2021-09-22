Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Position Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after buying an additional 1,064,561 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after buying an additional 944,759 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,614,000 after buying an additional 660,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,799,000. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $1,189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 741,926 shares of company stock worth $46,481,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.55.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

