InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Down 18.9% in August

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IHG. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth $181,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth $199,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IHG opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.99. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.71 and a beta of 1.29.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

